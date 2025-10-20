BRS to approach Supreme Court over MLA defections: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday reiterated that the party will approach the Supreme Court over the recent defections of MLAs and ensure a by-election in the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency.

Several leaders and workers from Rajendranagar joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan, where Rama Rao welcomed them by draping the party’s pink scarf. Speaking to the gathering, he made it clear that the first political blow would be in Jubilee Hills, followed by Rajendranagar or Khairatabad, targeting Congress strongholds.

Criticizing Kadiyam Srihari, Rama Rao said he was in a “miserable position,” unable to declare his party allegiance. He challenged the Congress party to contest the by-election if it dares. KTR expressed confidence that BRS would return to power in two years, with KCR reclaiming the Chief Ministership. He warned that once the BRS government is formed, it will decisively direct governance and hold accountable those responsible for past lapses.

Party leader P Karthik Reddy questioned the cancellation of the Airport Metro project and pledged that the initiative would resume under BRS, with KTR laying the foundation stone within a month of the new government taking office. He also promised the removal of GO 111 to address public grievances.

MLA B Laxma Reddy highlighted widespread support for BRS in Jubilee Hills, emphasizing the backing of minority communities and the positive recall of KCR’s governance during door-to-door campaigning. Former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said local body elections must see the BRS flag flying high to resolve civic issues and continue KCR’s development agenda.

The party’s strategy is clear: challenge defections legally through the Supreme Court and mobilise public support through targeted by-elections, starting with Rajendranagar. Khairatabad is next on the list, signaling a calculated campaign to weaken Congress strongholds and consolidate BRS influence ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The rally reinforced BRS’s commitment to regain political dominance, sending a strong message that the party intends to assert its authority and safeguard its political base across Telangana.