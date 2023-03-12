BRS to contest in Maha local polls

Hyderabad: Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy has called upon the ranks of the BRS to prepare themselves to fight politically in local body elections in Maharashtra. He said that as per the instructions of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao coordinators have already been appointed in Maharashtra and the party was moving forward with firm actions for expansion.

The minister participated in a programme held at Dayal Danora village in Kinwat mandal on Saturday. On this occasion, he said that the party would select the candidates for the local body elections as per the schedule and start the campaign. He said that the people of the respective states strongly want to see the development and welfare schemes of Telangana to be implemented in Maharashtra too. He recalled that KCR had predicted that after the Nanded meeting, the BRS party would get unprecedented support in Maharashtra.