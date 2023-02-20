BRS to hold more public meetings outside Telangana

Hyderabad: After the first public meeting outside Telangana of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, it is ready to resume extending its activities to new regions of the country after a temporary break. Despite the fact that the scheduled meeting on February 17 has to be postponed owing to the Model Code of Conduct due to the MLC elections in the State, the party leadership is expected to hold public meetings in other states. Over the last two months, BRS has held two public meetings, at Nanded in Maharashtra, and at Khammam in Telangana. So, the party officials are working out dates to conduct similar mega meetings in several states in the country for the next three to four months. The reports say that the officials have set up more meetings in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

For the upcoming Parade Grounds meeting in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson and social activist-politician Prakash Ambedkar, are expected to attend. Due to the MLC election code in the state, the parade ground meeting and state secretariat inauguration were postponed.The State Secretariat is planned to be inaugurated on April 14th, which is BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

"The public meetings in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi are still ongoing. We are working on these and will announce the dates as soon as possible. In each of these public meetings, important leaders from the different states will join the BRS and strengthen the party's foundations," said the sources.

The party officials are planning to schedule the public meetings in Odisha, Karanataka, and Chhattisgarh in April and May. BRS leaders are expected to campaign for the JD(S) in Karnataka for the May assembly elections, and the party will make its debut in the next Karnataka assembly elections.