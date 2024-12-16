Live
Just In
BRS to Hold Statewide Protests in Telangana Tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced a series of protests across Telangana tomorrow, opposing the alleged false cases filed against the farmers of Lagcherla. The protests will commence at 11 a.m., during which the party workers and leaders will submit petitions at Ambedkar statues across the state.
The BRS has condemned the alleged wrongful filing of cases against farmers, terming it a grave injustice. The party demands the immediate withdrawal of these cases, asserting that the farmers should not be subjected to legal harassment for their rightful demands.
This protest highlights the BRS's stance on farmers' rights and its commitment to safeguarding their interests. Party leaders have urged people to join the demonstrations and stand in solidarity with the farming community.