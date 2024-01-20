BRS to shut its shop in Maha?

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao seems not keen to continue politics in neighbouring Maharashtra, Odisha and other States, as he is avoiding meeting leaders who are worried about their political future.

After changing its name from TRS to BRS, the party announced its next target as Maharashtra. The party had also appointed Vamshidhar Rao as its in-charge in the State of Marathis. Leaders in the neighbouring State had also shown keen interest in joining the BRS. The party supremo had visited several towns of Maharashtra for public meetings in Aurangabad, Nanded, KandharLoha. He had also visited Vithal Rukmini Temple, Pandharpur, in a big convoy of 600 vehicles. However, post defeat in the recent Assembly elections, KCR had met with an accident and was away from public life. The other party leaders have been holding meetings reviewing the results in the name of preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha elections. The big question before the leaders, particularly from the State, is whether he wants to continue to do politics or not. There has been no activities of the party in the neighbouring States. Sources said the concerned Maharashtra leaders came to the city and inquired about the prospects as the Lok Sabha elections are to be held soon. When they sought appointment with the party chief, they were told that they cannot meet because the ex-CM was recovering post-surgery. A BRS leader from Maharashtra wanted senior leaders close to the BRS chief to check the status. The party leader said that he has no information on Maharashtra politics and he can convey to KCR only when he brings the issue otherwise he had no chance of raising it. The leaders wanted the party chief to make a decision quickly so that they can take a future course of action on joining another party.

The BRS leader from Odisha GiridharGamang has already quit the party and joined the Congress. There is no development in Andhra Pradesh affairs even as all parties are gearing up for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party had earlier announced entering Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, but there has been no progress. Seniors are also clueless whether the party wants to contest in the Lok Sabha elections in

Maharashtra.