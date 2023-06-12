Live
BRS top brass takes part in final rites of K Jagadish
Condolences pour in from several BRS leaders and also the opposition leaders to the family of Kusuma Jagadish
Mulugu: BRS party working president, IT Municipal Minister KTR, Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, MLAs, MPs and other representatives of the people paid their respects to the mortal remains of Mulugu ZP chairman and district party president Kusuma Jagadish on Monday. Later, all of them participated in the final rites of the latter.
Earlier in the day, IT Minister KTR reached Mulugu district to participate in the funeral rites of ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish.
He reached Mulugu district center by helicopter from Hyderabad to participate in the funeral rites to be held at his native village Mallampally in Mulugu mandal.
It is to mention here that Mulugu Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish died on Sunday.