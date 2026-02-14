BRS tops Sircilla civic polls, wins 27 of 39 wards

Rajanna Sircilla: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured a sweeping victory in the municipal elections in Sircilla, winning 27 of the 39 wards and establishing a clear majority in the civic body.

According to the official results declared on Friday, the Congress managed to win six wards, while the BJP secured five. One ward went to an Independent. With 27 seats in its kitty, the BRS is now set to take control of the municipality and stake claim to the chairperson’s post with ease.

The outcome is being seen as a significant political boost for former minister and local MLA K. T. Rama Rao, as Sircilla falls under his Assembly constituency. Party leaders said the emphatic mandate reflected the electorate’s continued trust in the BRS leadership and its development-oriented governance in the town.

Senior BRS leaders attributed the victory to the party’s focus on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving sanitation and drinking water supply, and implementing welfare measures at the grassroots level.

They said sustained engagement with residents and swift resolution of local issues worked in the party’s favour. Celebrations broke out across the town soon after the results were announced. Party cadres burst crackers, distributed sweets and took out celebratory rallies, hailing the verdict as a reaffirmation of public support.