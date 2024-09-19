BRS yet to take a call on ONOE

Hyderabad: The BRS party is yet to take a call on the One Nation One Election (ONOE), which was given a green signal by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.



When asked, the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said that the Centre should disclose clearly how they were going to take up the one nation one election. “Elections to Lok Sabha were held recently, and the next election is in 2029. Will the Centre dissolve all the assemblies in the country? Or it will take up the election in a phased manner. First, it should tell the opposition clearly. Elections to five states are due in a few months.

The issue of women's reservation has to be sorted out,” said KTR. The BRS leader said that the party would discuss before taking a decision on the ONOE. A meeting of the legislature party and MPs would be convened, and a decision will be taken, he said.