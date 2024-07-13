  • Menu
BRSLP will be merged with Cong soon: Danam

Former minister and ruling party MLA Danam Nagender
 Former minister and ruling party MLA Danam Nagender

Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Friday made sensational comments that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party...

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Friday made sensational comments that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (BRSLP) would merge with the ruling Congress soon.

Danam Nagender, who was elected as an MLA from the BRS party, but later shifted his loyalties to the ruling Congress party before the Parliament elections, said that majority BRS MLAs would soon join the Congress and finally, only four MLAs would remain in the BRS. The MLA found fault with BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao the way he was running the party and said that many BRS MLAs had no recognition in the party.

“When the BRS party was in power, even MLAs did not get a chance to meet KCR. The current MLAs have no value in the BRS and they don’t have faith in the leadership of KCR,” Danam told the media here on Friday.

