BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar demands inquiry over death of Gurukula students

After examining the body of Daggupati Vaishnavi, who committed suicide at Suryapet District Imampet Sangika Welfare Girls Gurukulam #TSWREIS, several political leaders visited the Suryapet Mandal Imampet Sangika Welfare Gurukul School. Telangana State Bahujan Samaj Party President R.S Praveen Kumar and Bahujan Samaj Party State Leader Vatte Janaiah Yadav participated in the visit. R.S Praveen Kumar expressed his sadness over the incident, stating that it was unfortunate for a student like Daggupati Vaishnavi to take such a step. He criticized the State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that while the government talks about providing guarantees, it fails to ensure the safety of children's lives.

Following this, Vatte Janaiah Yadav demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the suicides in hostels and called for the appointment of psychologists in every hostel and ashram gurukula school. He also demanded immediate punishment for those responsible for the incident. The leaders further urged the government to provide financial compensation to the deceased's family and offer a government job to one of the family members. Suryapet district BSP leaders, activists, and others participated in this program.