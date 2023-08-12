BSP strongly Condemns the arrest of its chief RSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party leaders staged a protest condemning the illegal house arrest of its chief RS Praveen Kumar. And blocked the road at Alampur chourasta. They protested by calling the chief minister KCR as a traitor to the speaking on the occasion the BSP leaders said that the group 2 examinations conducted by the TSPSC be postponed for three months and the lives of the students ruined by paper leakages ,and they also questioned that how the KCR 's government will conduct examinations immediately after the students are in sevier pressure to cover up the mistakes. The exam should be postponed.

Thy strongly condemned the house arrest of BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar who was peacefully protesting for the postponement of the exams. They said that the BSP is not afraid of illegal arrests and illegal cases and that the BSP's fight for the students is at stake. The day of the KCR government, playing with the lives of the students are drawing to a close, the students themselves demanded the ouster of such a tyrannical government.

The BSP district in charge Mg Krishna, Constituency incharge Kanakam Babu, Undavelli mandal incharge Prabhu Das, Alampur Mandal president Suresh, convenor Nagaraj, Vadde palli mandal president Lakshmanna,and other mandal presidents and cadere of BSP were participated in the protest on Saturday in the morning at Alampur chourasta.