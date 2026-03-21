Budget aligned to ‘Telangana Rising’ vision: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Friday that the state Budget has been designed as a futuristic roadmap, giving top priority to the vision of a “Telangana Rising”. Speaking informally in the Assembly after the presentation of Budget-2026 by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government has struck a balance between development and welfare, ensuring that all sections of society benefit from the budgetary allocations.