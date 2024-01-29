Live
Budget session likely from Feb 2nd week
BC census bill to be introduced
Hyderabad: The budget session of the Assembly is likely to begin from February second week. It would be a full budget with special focus on the implementation of 6G given by the Congress.
The government is also likely to introduce a bill proposing caste census during the session. Sources said that the government was keen to go ahead with it in order to identify the BC population in the state.
BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been tasked with the responsibility of preparing the draft bill. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to study the Bihar model and the bills introduced in other states where the census has begun. The bill intends to extend the benefit to all social groups. The Congress feels that this move would help the party in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections as there are over 66% BC voters in the state.