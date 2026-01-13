Build a smart mind rather than a smartphone, Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda to build a stronger nation. Addressing a National Youth Day celebration at Kala Bharati in his parliamentary constituency on Monday, the Minister urged young people to rise above modern distractions and dedicate themselves to India’s progress.

During the event, organised under the auspices of Mera Yuva Bharat, Bandi Sanjay Kumar delivered a stirring message to the audience. “Do not limit yourself to a smartphone. Develop a smart mind! Instead of seeking WiFi, increase your willpower,” he declared. He emphasised that courage, discipline, and the courage to resist injustice are essential qualities for the next generation of “history makers.”

The Minister expressed concern over contemporary challenges facing the youth, noting that many are falling prey to mobile addiction, online gaming, alcohol, and drugs. He cautioned against the blind imitation of foreign cultures under the guise of modernity, urging a return to Indian values and traditions. “This country needs the strong, not the weak,” he remarked, echoing Vivekananda’s belief that even a hundred determined individuals could change the destiny of a nation.

Linking this vision to current governance, the Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as Vikasit Bharat 2047, Startup India, and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. He highlighted significant achievements, including lifting 25 crore people out of poverty and providing 10 lakh government jobs in a single year. He also noted that the national sports budget has been expanded to Rs 3,794 crore to foster athletic talent.

The programme included the distribution of sports kits to participants, symbolising the government’s commitment to physical and professional development. District Collector Pamela Satpati, District Youth Officer Rambabu, and District Sports Officer Srinivas Goud were among the dignitaries present.

Concluding his address, Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the youth to excel in both academics and sports while staying vigilant against social evils. He encouraged them to report drug peddlers to the authorities and to stand proudly as Indians. “That is the greatest tribute we can pay to Swami Vivekananda,” he said.