Burglar held; property worth Rs 13.80 lakh recovered

Burglar held; property worth Rs 13.80 lakh recovered
The personnel of LB Nagar CCS along with Hayathnagar police arrested a habitual house burglar and recovered property worth Rs 13.80 lakh.

Hyderabad: The personnel of LB Nagar CCS along with Hayathnagar police arrested a habitual house burglar and recovered property worth Rs 13.80 lakh.

The accused was identified as Kandula Satyanarayana (50, mason), a resident of Chandanagar lakh. The recovered property included 26 tolas gold, 1.5 kg silver ornaments, Rs 87,000 net cash, a bike, a TV and other tools.

The accused was habitual offender and police detected 33 cases against him. He was arrested in 2018 by Yalamanchili of Vizag Rural PS and convicted with Rigorous Imprisonment for 5 months.

As he could not meet his lavish expenses by working as a mason in Chandanagar he decided to commit property offences and used to travel all the way from Chandanagar to LB Nagar ring road on his bike.

The accused used to reccee locked houses in the areas during daytime and after selecting the locked houses, he used to go watch a cinema at the nearby theatres to pass time.

After completion of movie he used to go the selected house and break the main door lock and commit theft.

