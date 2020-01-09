Burglars try to loot cash from ATM in Hyderguda

Unidentified thieves tried to loot cash from an ATM in Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits on Wednesday latenight.

According to the police, they entered into a SBI ATM with rods and closed the shutter. Later they tried to broke the ATM. When alarm rang and they failed in broke open the cash dispensing unit, by leaving the rods there itself absconded from the spot.

On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and the clues team collected evidences. They are suspecting that one offender might have entered into the ATM centre. By registering a case they are verifying the CCTV footage to identify and nab the offenders.