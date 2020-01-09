Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Burglars try to loot cash from ATM in Hyderguda

Burglars try to loot cash from ATM in Hyderguda
Highlights

Unidentified thieves tried to loot cash from an ATM in Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits on Wednesday late night.

Unidentified thieves tried to loot cash from an ATM in Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits on Wednesday latenight.

According to the police, they entered into a SBI ATM with rods and closed the shutter. Later they tried to broke the ATM. When alarm rang and they failed in broke open the cash dispensing unit, by leaving the rods there itself absconded from the spot.

On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and the clues team collected evidences. They are suspecting that one offender might have entered into the ATM centre. By registering a case they are verifying the CCTV footage to identify and nab the offenders.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top