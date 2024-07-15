Bus catches fire after colliding with DCM vehicle in Mahbubnagar, 15 suffer minor injuries

A fatal road accident was narrowly averted on National Highway 44at Bhureddypalli, Jadcharla Mandal, Mahbubnagar District. The incident occurred when a bus belonging to Dharmavaram depot collided with a DCM vehicle, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The diesel tank of the DCM exploded, leading to a dangerous situation.

Fortunately, there were 36 passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident, and they were able to evacuate the bus safely before the fire spread. This quick action prevented what could have been a tragedy.

However, 15 passengers did suffer minor injuries in the collision and subsequent fire. They were quickly attended to and taken to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Dharmavaram, highlighting the importance of safe driving practices and quick thinking in emergency situations on the road.