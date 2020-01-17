Bus rams into cars at Pathangi toll plaza after brake failure, none hurt

A TSRTC bus rammed into a car from the rear here at Pathangi toll plaza on Friday due to which three cars lined up in the queue to pay the toll fees were damaged.

The incident happened when the bus belonging to Manuguru depot suffered brake failure which resulted in the mishap. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming to Hyderabad have been lined up at Pathangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal of Yadradri-Bhongir district. Two counters have been allocated for non Fastag vehicles. The vehicle traffic is also high at the counters compared to the counters allocated for Fastag vehicles.