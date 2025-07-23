  • Menu
Bus set ablaze by unidentified persons in Nalgonda district

Highlights

In the early hours of the morning, a night halt RTC bus was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tadakamalla village, located in the Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district.

Miryalaguda: In the early hours of the morning, a night halt RTC bus was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tadakamalla village, located in the Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district. The bus belonging to the Miryalaguda depot, was parked at the village's main bus stop intersection when the incident occurred.

The blaze ignited at the rear of the vehicle, leading to extensive damage, particularly to the tyres and rear section of the bus. The driver and conductor promptly alerted the police and fire brigade, who quickly responded to extinguish the flames.

Authorities have initiated a search for the those who responsible for this brazen act. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

