Cab operators at State borders tamper no. plates to dodge tax

Hyderabad: With the lack of monitoring by the transport officials to check the tampering or non-compliance with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the cab drivers ferrying passengers at the interstate border are tricking the RTA officials by changing the number plates from other State vehicles to ‘TG’ or ‘TS’ to evade taxes. The tax paying drivers want the officials to take action against the unlawful acts of such drivers.

These drivers are reportedly plying the vehicles on city roads with the Telangana number plates, changing them from other State numbers like Andhra Pradesh. The members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) have raised concerns over rampant acts of vehicles from neighbouring States.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU, alleged that these drivers are involved in unlawful acts, including tempering high security number plates and running illegally in the city and the State. He said the cab drivers have identified some vehicles that are involved in such illegal acts. “For instance, the cab drivers at Hyderabad airport identified one of such drivers by tempering the number plate. The car registered number ‘AP26TE4974’ has been officially registered in RTA-Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The driver's number plate also affixes ‘TS26TE4974’ by replacing ‘AP’ with ‘TS’. The drivers have complained about him with RTA officials for further investigation,” said Salauddin.

He said there are some hundreds of cars that are reportedly running in the state, which is also against the law. Salauddin said, “Another shocking act by the cab driver was witnessed in that the car has a yellow high security number plate with ‘TS07UC9181’ and on the back of the same high security number plate the number ‘AP36U3658’ was printed.”

“Similarly, the cab drivers have identified some more vehicles that are plying illegally with tempering number plates. The car number ‘TS09UC9571’ registered as a commercial vehicle is running with a private number plate (white plate)," added Salauddin.

The union urged the Transport Minister and transport officials to kindly look at such unlawful acts by the other State car drivers who are tempering with the high security number plates. The union also requested that the authorities conduct special checks in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and other areas to ensure that all vehicles have the necessary documents. This will also help in protecting passengers from unlawful activities, supporting registered cab drivers, and boosting State revenue,” said Salauddin.

Moreover, thousands of vehicles from States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and others are reportedly operating in Hyderabad and surrounding areas with temporary permits. These vehicles are engaged in app-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as with IT companies, and continue to operate illegally even after their permits expire.