Cabbies complain against exploitation by taxi aggregators

Hyderabad: The members of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee submitted a representation to Police department on Friday regarding various issues faced by the drivers in the city.

"The drivers in the city are facing many hardships due to vehicles hired by Ola and Uber from other States. Hundreds of cabs from neighboring States enter Telangana on nominal MV Tax at the border and then conveniently fail to return. This should be stopped immediately by the traffic police and the department, and the violator should be seriously penalized, including the aggregators who are clandestinely supporting such operations," said Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the JAC.

He further added that Telangana drivers were losing income in an already very competitive market, and the government should immediately implement fixing of the taximeter system in the State so that the exploitation of drivers by different taxi aggregators can be addressed.