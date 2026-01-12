Cabinet clears 800 MW thermal power project for Ramagundam: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday announced that the Cabinet has approved the long-pending demand for an 800 MW thermal power project in the Ramagundam region. He said a formal announcement on the establishment of the power plant would be made shortly.

Addressing a public meeting at the Ramagundam Industrial Area, the Deputy Chief Minister said that major projects such as coal mines, NTPC, the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory, and the Sripada Yellampalli Project have been instrumental in providing employment, livelihoods and economic security to people and farmers in the region. He noted that all these landmark initiatives were introduced during previous Congress governments.

Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the TRS government, which was in power for the last 10 years, failed to bring even a single new major project to Ramagundam. He asserted that governance must focus on programmes that genuinely benefit the people, rather than fuelling emotions for political gains.

“The Indiramma people’s government functions with social responsibility and awareness, working towards the economic uplift of the masses,” he said.

Describing Singareni Collieries as the pride of Telangana, the Deputy Chief Minister said the company employs over 42,000 regular workers and nearly 40,000 outsourced employees, adding that safeguarding the institution is a collective responsibility. He pointed out that Singareni possesses unmatched mining expertise compared to any other organisation in the country.

Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that Singareni should explore rare earth minerals mining in the future, which would enhance its global significance and create additional employment opportunities.

He also highlighted that the State government has introduced Rs 1 crore accident insurance for Singareni employees to protect their families in case of mishaps. The insurance coverage has since been extended to workers across all power sector institutions in the State.