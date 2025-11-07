Live
Cabinet expansion after JH by-poll?
Rajgopal Reddy likely to be inducted
Political atmosphere in Telangana is once again abuzz with speculation as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to undertake a major cabinet expansion soon after the Jubilee Hills by-election. With two vacant ministerial berths waiting to be filled, the Congress leadership is under pressure to strike a careful balance between caste representation, regional demands, and political loyalty.
The recent inclusion of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as a minister has already set the stage for reshuffle dynamics within the party. His elevation not only fills one crucial slot but also signals the party’s intent to expand its appeal among urban and minority voters, state analysts.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who continues to be a strong contender for the remaining cabinet position. Known for his outspoken nature in the past, Rajagopal Reddy has recently adopted a more measured and loyal tone, indicating a calculated effort to align with the leadership’s direction. Party insiders say he is in active touch with senior leaders in Delhi, lobbying for his inclusion.
Political analysts note that the upcoming cabinet reshuffle is a balancing act for Revanth —appeasing senior leaders, accommodating BC and OC quotas, and rewarding loyalists—all while maintaining party unity. The Congress high command’s final decision on Rajagopal Reddy’s fate will reveal much about its strategy to consolidate power ahead of future elections.