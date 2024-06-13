Cabinet panel on GO 317 offers local status option

Hyderabad: The cabinet sub-committee formed on GO 317 has provided an opportunity to the employees the option of local status on the website.

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting on GO 317 was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday in which some key decisions were taken. According to the information received, an opportunity was given to the employees applying in this committee meeting from June 14 to 30. The applicants were given a local status option on the website. An option was also given to the spouses of Central government employees.

The employees were also given the opportunity of multiple applications. Receipts will be given to the employees who have applied online and so far, 12,011 applications were received through the website. Re-verification of these applications has been provided. After the employees apply online, the status of the application will be sent to their cell phones.

In this cabinet sub-committee meeting, committee chairman, State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, members, State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state government officials Sivashankar, Raghunandan Rao and GAD officials participated.