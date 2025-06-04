Cabinet rejig around the corner; security upped at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Security has been significantly beefed up at Gandhi Bhavan amidst speculation of a Cabinet expansion in the coming days. With several aspirants eagerly awaiting the decision, there remains anticipation of possible dissent from certain quarters. Based on intelligence inputs suggesting potential agitation from followers of leaders not appointed to the cabinet, the number of security personnel was increased on Tuesday.

According to party sources, in the wake of a series of meetings held by the State leadership in May, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is likely to make an announcement shortly regarding the Cabinet expansion. However, owing to the delay in this crucial decision, the number of aspirants seeking a berth in the cabinet has only increased in recent months. For six available berths, there are over a dozen aspirants representing various castes and districts. Adding to these apprehensions, there are also rumours of one or two existing Ministers potentially being replaced, should caste and social equations be prioritised.

With authorities having received intelligence inputs, security at Gandhi Bhavan, including female personnel, has been increased. Should those disappointed engage in unruly behaviour, the party’s newly formed Disciplinary Committee is prepared to intervene. Furthermore, Meenakshi Natarajan, the AICC State In-charge, who is expected in Hyderabad from Wednesday, is likely to address the situation.