Cabinet to take a call on Ghose panel report today

Hyderabad: The state cabinet, which will meet here on Monday, will deliberate on the Justice PC Ghose Commission’s report on alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIS) project.

This was confirmed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday. He clarified that a final decision will be taken after the issue is discussed threadbare by the cabinet. The report focuses on cost escalation and alleged mismanagement during the BRS government's tenure.

Addressing an event in Peddapalli district on Sunday, the Minister criticised the Kaleshwaram project, stating that Rs one lakh crore had been wasted, while the Medigadda barrage had failed to provide any benefit. He pointed out that although Kaleshwaram passes through Manthani constituency, it had not irrigated even a single acre in the region. He said that despite this lacuna, Telangana had managed to achieve record paddy production, which shows that the state's agricultural performance was not dependent on Kaleshwaram alone.

The Minister emphasised that his statements were not mere political criticism against a rival party but were substantiated by facts.

Monday's cabinet meeting is in line with the decision to hold cabinet meetings twice a month to expedite policy implementation and improve governance. Previously, the Telangana cabinet had decided to implement a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections and admissions for native students in MBBS colleges. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday 5 regarding a government order prioritising Telangana natives in medical college admissions.

The State cabinet will also address the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme and matters concerning government employees, including a report submitted by a specifically constituted three-member committee. The finalisation of the Indiramma Housing scheme and allocation of houses across Telangana are also expected to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is likely to consider a new paddy procurement policy and measures for rehabilitation of families affected by the Musi rejuvenation project.