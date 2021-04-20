Top
Cadre asked to work hard to win Kottur municipality

Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud at a meeting with TRS cadre in Kottur on Monday. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav also seen
Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud at a meeting with TRS cadre in Kottur on Monday. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav also seen

Kottur: Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud gave clear cut instructions and directions to the TRS cadres to draw a foolproof plan so that the party candidates will win all the 12 wards in Kottur municipality.

Along with Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the Minister held a meeting with the TRS cadres in Kottur on Monday and urged the party workers to work hard to grab Kottur municipality at any cost, since Kottur municipality is at a strategic point and is in the proximity of Hyderabad.

He said that a brain storming session was conducted amongst the TRS cadres so as to come out with a strategic planning so that each and every TRS contestant wins his counselor seat in Kottur municipality.

