Cadre from other parties joining BRS seeing development: Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Youth belonging to Congress and BJP parties have joined in BRS party in large numbers in the presence of Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday.

BJP and Congress leaders, activists, youths and minority leaders from many villages of the Nirmal constituency joined the BRS party. On this occasion, they were given pink scarves and invited to the BRS party.

Around 300 youths from Narsapur mandal as well as Rampur village and Ganjal village of Son mandal, many of them belonging to the minority community have joined the BRS. They announced that they were joining the BRS after seeing the development of Nirmal. The Minister said that BRS under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making great progress.

He said that the CM was working tirelessly for the benefit of the state and the welfare of the people. In the past, there used to be migration from Telangana, but today the migration has stopped with the farmers' welfare schemes and the farmers have become financially stable, he said. He accused the BJP and Congress parties of provoking the youth and playing with their future while the BRS party was asking for votes on development, welfare and welfare of the people.