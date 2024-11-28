Cake mixing celebrations held at KIMS College of Hotel Management

Karimnagar: Cake mixing celebrations were held at KIMS College of Hotel Management here on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, chief guest, addressed the students stating that tourism continues to be at a very developing stage in the world and the reason for this is that the hotel management sector playing a leading role.

In this programme KIMS Group of Institutions chairman Dr. Periyala Ravinder Rao, attended as a special guest and said that the hotel sector provides all the facilities to suit the tastes of the tourists wherever they go in all corners of the world. There are many job opportunities in this field. Another guest Periyala Saketh Rama Rao, vice chairman of KIMS Group of Institutions congratulated the students for making the cake with the help of dry fruits and alcoholic beverages. In this programme KIMS Group vice Chairman Saketh Rama Rao Director Dr. Shalini, principals, Anush Reddy, Arjun Rao, faculty members Gautham, Yashwanth, Sathish, Ajay, Chandrakala, more than 300 students and their parents participated.