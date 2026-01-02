Calendars change, lives don’t: KTR slams Congress rule

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that while calendars were changing, there was no change in the lives of the people of Telangana, alleging that the state was moving towards regression rather than progress.

Extending New Year greetings to the people of Telangana and India, Rama Rao delivered an emotional address, sharply criticising the Congress government. He said people had voted for Congress with great hope, but over the past two years there had been no positive change in their lives.

KTR expressed anguish that conditions that existed before the formation of Telangana and the situation prevalent before K. Chandrashekar Rao assumed office as Chief Minister were returning under Congress rule.

He alleged that even during the festive season, farmers across the state were struggling to procure urea, forced to stand in long queues for hours and even days in cold weather, a situation he said had resurfaced during Congress rule.

The BRS leader asserted that the development and welfare initiatives undertaken during KCR’s 10-year rule after the formation of Telangana had left an indelible mark on history and could not be erased.

KTR lauded party workers, leaders and supporters for continuing to fight with a spirit of resistance against what he termed the Congress government’s misgovernance over the past two years. He said the true strength of the BRS lay not in leaders who merely carry the party flag, but in committed workers who firmly plant the flag and proudly say, “This is my flag.”

He urged party cadres to remember that victories and defeats were temporary and setbacks inevitable, but asserted that KCR’s place in the hearts of the people of Telangana, and the position of the pink flag, were permanent.

While politics may be a game for other parties in the state, for the BRS, which achieved Telangana statehood, politics was a duty and a sacred trust linked to the welfare of the people, KTR said, asserting that the party’s journey must continue uninterrupted, regardless of victories or defeats.