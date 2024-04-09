Calf killed in cheetah attack.. Tribals panic

NagarKurnool: A calf was killed in a leopard attack in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. On the night of 7th of this month, a farmer named Bhimudu tied the calf and cows in the crop fields near Vasramtanda near Gangaram forest area of ​​Bijinapalli mandal, but the calf was not found yesterday morning.

A calf carcass was found in the nearby forest area, so he immediately informed the forest department officials, Buddharam forest department section officer Chanti Gangaram beat officer Mohan inspected the incident site, found signs of leopard attack, later said that compensation will be given to the farmer, Forest Range Officer Farwaz Ahmed on this matter He said that farmers should not keep their cattle, sheep and goats in the fields at night. Leopards are coming to Gangaram forest area for water from nearby Ghanpur mounds forest area.

Three solar boreholes are working continuously near Gangaram forest area and the number of deer has increased due to abundance of water. He said that cheetahs are roaming in the nearby fields of Kimya Tanda Vastram Tanda Bhimudi Tanda. Please do not be afraid. Such accidents are happening only because dumb animals are tied to the fields so that they do not enter the Tandas. He warned that strict action will be taken if there is any harm to the wild animals and said that any information about the leopards should be reported to the forest department officials.