Call the agitating jobless for talks, Harish urges govt

Hyderabad: Stating that it is impossible for the administration to function smoothly in a State where students and the unemployed are agitating, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the government should not overlook their problems. He demanded that it invite candidates for discussions to understand their pain.

Rao wrote an ‘open letter’ to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the issue of the unemployed. He alleged that it was regrettable that the government had shown no concern for the plight of the unemployed.

“Making provocative comments without empathetically addressing their issues is inappropriate for a CM. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka offered condolences but no concrete solutions for students and the unemployed,” he said.

Rao described as ‘unfortunate’ the CM, ministers, and the entire administration, portraying students advocating for employment solutions as anti-social elements. ‘Deploying the police, erecting fences, and making preventive arrests in areas with high student concentration, such as Osmania University, are undemocratic actions. Threatening, arresting, and attacking journalists who expose the plight of the unemployed is reprehensible’, he said, demanding the release of all the arrested persons.

The BRS leader said the CM's allegation that political forces were behind the struggle of the unemployed was offensive.

‘Note that those who made promises are now in office, yet the unemployed are still on the streets. Now that you are CM, it would be better if you remembered the promises made during the elections. Not viewing every issue from a political perspective is necessary,” he counselled.