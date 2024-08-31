Call to Abolish CPS and Restore Old Pension Scheme: CPSTEA State President Nageshwar Rao

CPSTEA State Executive President Kamalakar Nageshwar Rao urged the government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as promised in the election manifesto.

He emphasized that September 1, the day CPS was implemented, will be observed as a day of protest. Nageshwar Rao called for justice for nearly two lakh teachers and employees by restoring the old pension system, which would ensure fair retirement benefits for them.