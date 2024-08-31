Live
- Call to Abolish CPS and Restore Old Pension Scheme: CPSTEA State President Nageshwar Rao
- Rwanda's electoral body says ready to ensure smooth Senate election
- Pacific leaders call for greater focus on sea-level rise
- People should vote against dynastic politics in J&K: Union Minister
- Collector Badavath Santosh Sets Up Control Room at the Collectorate
- Satyanarayana Swami Vratams Conducted with Devotion at Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple
- Shani Trayodashi Celebrations: Grand Tila Tyla Abhishekam for Shani Dev
- Impact Player rule is killing the role of an all-rounder, says Jonty rhodes
- Premier League: Brighton holds 10-man Arsenal to 1-1 draw following controversial red card
- A day after declared 'sinner', Sukhbir Badal appears before Akal Takht
Just In
Call to Abolish CPS and Restore Old Pension Scheme: CPSTEA State President Nageshwar Rao
Highlights
CPSTEA State Executive President Kamalakar Nageshwar Rao urged the government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as promised in the election manifesto.
CPSTEA State Executive President Kamalakar Nageshwar Rao urged the government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as promised in the election manifesto.
He emphasized that September 1, the day CPS was implemented, will be observed as a day of protest. Nageshwar Rao called for justice for nearly two lakh teachers and employees by restoring the old pension system, which would ensure fair retirement benefits for them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS