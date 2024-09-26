Call to adopt new technologies

Warangal: The Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) of the Vaagdevi College of Engineering, Warangal, organised a seminar on ‘Real Time Projects and Internships on Deep Learning, Industrial Internet of Things, PCB Design and Fabrication, CAD, CAM, CAE, 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and virtual reality’ at its campus.

The seminar was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr. G Sanath Kumar, Deputy Director of the MSME Tool Room (Central Institute of Tool Design) Hyderabad, and Vice Principal Dr. Thirupathi Rao, according to Dr. Raju Chintakindi, Associate Dean of Research and IIIC.

The existing MOU proposes a multitude of projects, funding, and research schemes for the Vaagdevi colleges. He especially delivered a lecture on deep learning techniques for computer science engineering students, industrial internet of things, printed circuit board design, and fabrication techniques for ECE and EEE students.

He discussed the need for data analytics and storage. He expressed admiration for the Vaagdevi colleges’ facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. He messaged around 600 students and different heads of departments and suggested working on real-time projects and internship opportunities on cutting-edge technologies to meet the industry’s needs. During the seminar’s validation, Principal Dr. K Prakash felicitated the chief guest and resource persons, Dr. G Sanath Kumar and Kasthuri, Chip design engineer of CITD Hyderabad. Dean of Administration Dr. M Shahidhar, senior HODs Dr. Satyavathi, Dr. Thanveer Jahan, and different department HODs, IIIC faculty coordinators participated.