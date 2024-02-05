Cancer awareness, screening test camp inaugurated

Karimnagar: On the occasion of the World Cancer Day, former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar along with MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao formally inaugurated a free cancer awareness and screen test camp for women organised with the collaboration Prathima Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Chalmeda Cancer Institute on Sunday.

The three-day camp begins at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm at TTD Kaylana mandapam on Gandhi Road in Karimnagar town. In this regard, doctors would perform screening procedures, including mammograms, gyneac cancer testing, Pap smears, X-rays, and other diagnostics.

Speaking on this occasion, former MP Kumar said that creating awareness on cancer is the only way to combat the disease and screening is the first step. “Detecting cancer earlier on can lead to better results for treatment,” he said, and called upon womenfolk to utilise the free cancer testing camp.

Moreover, he instructed municipal corporators to take necessary steps to guarantee that women could attend the medical camp and receive treatment. He said that the cancer cases were rapidly increasing due to the rise in pollution and extensive use of plastics frequently. PIMS doctor Dr Boinpally Madhavi and other doctors from CAIMS cancer hospital participated.