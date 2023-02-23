Canine terror strikes Rajendranagar: Marauding Dogs Attack 5

Rajendranagar: Panic gripped in the Rajendranagar area on Wednesday after a pack of stray dogs attacked five people including two minor children in separate incidents at EerraBoda colony, Hyderguda.

According to reports, the dogs brutally attacked a minor boy playing in front of the house and injured him grievously on Wednesday afternoon. Pranit Raj (9)received multiple injuries on his hands and head when the dragged him out to middle of the road before grievously injuring him in the attack. Watching him besiege by the beasts, another young boy Chetan(7),came to Pranit's rescue but he too got injured in the same incident while trying to save the boy from the attacking stray dogs.

A bunch of stray dogs are found roaming in the colonies and attacking people, especially the children. These incidents created a climate of fear among the locals who pleaded with the authorities to save them from the stray dog menace.