  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Can't interfere in inter first year examinations: Telangana HC

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court (File/Photo)

Highlights

Telangana high court refuses to hear plea on cancellation of intermediate first year exams

Telangana high court's verdict came as a disappointment to the students and parents in the state who are eagerly awaiting for the cancellation of first year intermediate examinations.

The high court on Friday heard the lunch motion petition moved by the Telangana parents' association to cancel the exams. THe petitioner's counsel urged the court not to conduct exams for the promoted students. Meanwhile, the court said that it cannot interfere in the conduct of intermediate first year exams in the last minute.

It further questioned as to how could the petition can be filed three days before the conduct of exams and refused to hear the case.

On the other hand, arrangements are underway for the conduct of intermediate first year examinations which are scheduled to be held from October 25.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X