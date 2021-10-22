Can't interfere in inter first year examinations: Telangana HC

Telangana high court's verdict came as a disappointment to the students and parents in the state who are eagerly awaiting for the cancellation of first year intermediate examinations.



The high court on Friday heard the lunch motion petition moved by the Telangana parents' association to cancel the exams. THe petitioner's counsel urged the court not to conduct exams for the promoted students. Meanwhile, the court said that it cannot interfere in the conduct of intermediate first year exams in the last minute.

It further questioned as to how could the petition can be filed three days before the conduct of exams and refused to hear the case.

On the other hand, arrangements are underway for the conduct of intermediate first year examinations which are scheduled to be held from October 25.