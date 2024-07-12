Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Conducts Review Meeting with Police Officers

Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh held a review meeting with police officers at the Cantonment MLA camp office today. During the meeting, Sri Ganesh emphasized the importance of the police system working impartially to ensure justice for all individuals who approach the police station. He instructed the police officers to maintain peace and security effectively in the cantonment constituency.

Sub-inspector Ramakrishna from Bollaram also participated in the meeting. Sri Ganesh urged the officers to carry out their duties diligently and without bias in order to serve the community effectively. He emphasized the importance of building trust between the police force and the public to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents in the area.

The review meeting highlighted the commitment of MLA Sri Ganesh to working closely with law enforcement to address any issues and concerns within the constituency. The MLA reiterated his support for the police force and encouraged them to continue their hard work in maintaining law and order in the region.