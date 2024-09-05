Cantt residents to get addl 1MGD of drinking water

Hyderabad: Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment will now get additional potable drinking water, as the Hyderabad water board has decided to supply 1 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of additional water to the Cantonment Board.



HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy held a meeting with Sri Ganesh, MLA, Secunderabad Cantonment. Also, recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the water board to increase the water supply to the Cantonment area by an additional 1 MGD.

Ashok Reddy said that there are about 40,000 pipe connections under the Cantonment Board and currently, Cantonment is being supplied with 5.9 MGD of water. After examining the possibilities, apart from the current supply, the board has planned to supply another MGD of water.

With this, the water board will supply a total of 6.9 MGD of water to the cantonment area from now on. While 0.54 MGD of water has already been provided since last week, the remaining 0.46 MGD of water will be supplied in the next three to four days.

The MD also suggested that the Cantonment Board should improve the storage capacity along with the distribution system. In addition to this, Water Board will conduct a survey on the illegal connections within the cantonment and make them regular.

With this additional water supply, the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment can look forward to a significant improvement in their access to clean drinking water, said a senior officer, SCB.