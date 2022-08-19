'Capacity Building in Sustainable Tourism' workshop on Aug 24-25

Hyderabad: As a part of the European Union "Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Tourism (CESTour)" Erasmus+ Project, the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad, and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) New Delhi, are jointly organising two-day Workshop on 'Capacity Building in Sustainable Tourism. The main objective of the workshop is to build up knowledge and share experiences on sustainable tourism. The workshop will be organised both offline (IPE, OU Campus, Hyderabad) and online mode during 24-25 August 2022.

Faculty, students, research scholars, policymakers, Destination Management Organizations, tour operators, tourist associations, and tour guides working in the area of tourism and hospitality sector can attend the programme.

There is no participation fee for the workshop but registration is mandatory. The participants will be provided a Certificate of Participation. For more details contact Dr Ch Lakshmi Kumari on her mobile number +96529 60250 / [email protected]