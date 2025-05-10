Capt Lakshmikanth Rao hails India’s defence sector

Karimnagar: Vodithala lakshmikantha Rao, a native of Singapuram village in Huzurabadmandal of Karimnagar district, better known as Captain Laxmikanth Rao, was inspired to join the army in 1948 after witnessing the Indian Army’s police action and the discipline and respect enjoyed by its officers.

Captain Rao, who participated in the war against Pakistan in 1965, was part of the 57 Mountain Regiment, formed in Ranchi-Ramghad, Bihar, and fought in mountainous terrains using horses and donkeys.

In 1985, he chose to retire with pride in having served during critical wartime moments under the motto ‘Jai Jawan.’

In an interview with The Hans India, he shares his thoughts on the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Excerpts.

Q: What is the difference between the war then and now?

During the war in 1965, soldiers used to enter each other’s territory and fight and there was no missiles technology. Now, we are striking the enemy without going into their territory, most of the technology is our own; Pakistan does not equal with us. War with India will cause Pakistan damage.

Armies at that time would never harm citizens. Fight was only between soldiers. There were very few incidents in which ordinary citizens died. But, now the war is different.

The definition of war is different. If a war happens now, there is a possibility that ordinary citizens will die more.

Q: As an Army veteran, what were your thoughts after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack?

It was very painful to watch the newly married couples separate in such a blunt manner.

Knowing that they had shot and killed so many, the war I experienced suddenly flashed before my eyes. Killing ordinary people is a big mistake. Killing innocent people with AK 47 is too heinous and they are now being punished for it.

Q: What are your thoughts on our current attack strategy?

India gave a fitting answer and is moving forward in coordination. That is something needs to be appreciated. After the Pahalgam attack, National Security Council Advisor AjitDoval made a very strategic sketch and made it work in just half an hour. The whole country was proud of Operation Sindoor. As a soldier, I am proud.

Q: Can you explain your feelings when you were going to participate in the war?

Then many people came to the railway station to bid me farewell, some were sad, and some relatives bid me farewell warmly.

When I participated in the war in ‘65, my son Sathish Babu was born on September 30. I did not even know that he was born until seven days later, I came to know through telegram. After six months,

I saw my son. In the current war environment, all people should be alert, not to be in groups, and most of the travel should be reduced and cooperate according to the rules of the government.