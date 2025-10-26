Car Crash Causes Chaos on JNTU Bridge in Hyderabad

A car crash caused chaos on the JNTU bridge in Hyderabad on Sunday morning at approximately 7:50 am. The vehicle, travelling at high speed, first collided with the divider before hitting a two-wheeler and subsequently overturning.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene after receiving reports of the incident. There were five occupants in the car—two young men, identified as Sudanese nationals, and three young women. Following the accident, the young women exited the vehicle and arranged for a cab to leave the scene.

The police are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the car, particularly whether it was rented or if it had been loaned to the occupants. The young men, who are studying in the city and residing in Shamshabad, are currently being detained and interrogated by police as part of the ongoing investigation.