Car creates commotion in Rajendranagar, 1 hurt

Representational Image
Highlights

A software engineer standing at the bus stand sustained minor injuries. The speeding car stopped after hitting the pillar

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents after a car created havoc in Shivarampally under Rajendranagar. The speeding car not only rammed into the crowd waiting for the bus at the bus stand but also crashed into the pillar next to it. A great danger was averted as all the people were alerted immediately.

A software engineer standing at the bus stand sustained minor injuries. The speeding car stopped after hitting the pillar.

Rajendranagar police have registered a case and are investigating. The driver of the car has been detained and is being interrogated.

