Case booked against Revanth Reddy

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy
TPCC President A Revanth Reddy

Highlights

Nagarkurnool police have registered a case against TPCC President A Revanth Reddy for making alleged derogatory remarks against the police community at a programme recently.

Based on a complaint lodged by Nagarkurnool district Police Welfare Association, the District Superintendent of Police instructed local police station to book a case against Revanth Reddy.

Former Congress MLAs Vamshichand Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar were also booked for supporting the TPCC Chief's alleged remarks against the police. Revanth Reddy alleged the state police were behaving like the 'Agents of BRS 'government. The TPCC leader also warned he will strip the police officials and beat them if they did not change their attitude.

Many district police officers associations already lodged complaints against Revanth demanding to take action for belittling them with objectionable comments.

