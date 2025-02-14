Live
Caste Census Classification: Bhatti to Present Power Point Soon
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to give a PowerPoint presentation on caste census classification shortly. The presentation will take place in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi.
The discussion is expected to focus on the classification process and its implications for various communities in the state. The caste census has been a significant topic in Telangana politics, with the government aiming to ensure equitable representation and resource allocation.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s presence indicates the state’s commitment to addressing caste-related concerns. Deepa Das Munshi, known for her experience in policy matters, is also expected to provide insights during the session.
More details about the classification process and government strategies are expected to be revealed during the presentation.