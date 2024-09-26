Caste census crucial for elections, says Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasised that elections cannot be held in the state without conducting a caste census.

He mentioned that a bill regarding the caste census had already been introduced in the Assembly and urged people not to harbour any misconceptions about it. Mahesh Goud further explained that guidelines for the caste census could be released within the next few days.

Speaking at a state-level caste census event organised by the BC Welfare Association in Begumpet, Mahesh Goud stated that he had informed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy that the Congress might face difficulties if the caste census is not conducted. He also referred to the BC Declaration made in Kamareddy, which aims to ensure that people receive their rightful share of benefits.

Mahesh Goud recalled that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier stated that reservations would continue as long as castes exist in the country.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had agreed to the caste census but noted that the BRS party had criticised the proposal once the state government expressed its support. He highlighted that while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat once suggested doing away with reservations, the BJP has since changed its stance, likely due to pressure from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused the BJP of opposing the caste census while simultaneously boasting about having a BC leader as Prime Minister, questioning what justice had been done for the backward classes under his leadership.

Mahesh Goud also criticised the central government, questioning how industrialists like Ambani and Adani have amassed massive wealth, asking which caste they belong to and whose support enabled them to acquire such fortunes.