Caste Census Survey Concludes Today in Telangana

Hyderabad : The caste census survey in Telangana is set to conclude today, with the government urging those who have not yet participated to do so immediately. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that individuals who wish to be included in the state's population records must ensure their participation in the survey.

The government had extended the opportunity for non-participants to complete the survey between the 16th and 28th of this month. As the deadline ends today, the minister reiterated the importance of providing accurate details to ensure comprehensive data collection.

caste census aims to gather crucial demographic information, contributing to the formulation of policies and welfare initiatives. Authorities have called on residents who have not yet submitted their details to take immediate action before the survey officially concludes.