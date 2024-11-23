Caste survey crosses ‘1 crore’ milestone

Hyderabad: The Telangana survey, which was launched by the state government with an aim for welfare and social empowerment of all communities, is drawing everyone’s attention and stands as a role model for the country.

The comprehensive household survey started off by the state government achieved another key milestone on Friday. The enumeration of one crore families was completed in a very short period in the state and set a new record in the country. The survey, which began on November 6, completed the enumeration of one crore families in 16 days.

According to the officials, out of 33 districts, the survey has already been completed 100 per cent nearly in eight districts. The survey has been completed 100 per cent in Mulugu and Jangaon districts. While Nalgonda and Medak districts recorded 99.9 per cent, Yadadri Bhongiri, Jagtial and Gadwal registered 99 per cent. 98.5 per cent of the enumeration was completed in Mancherial. Asifabad, Nizamabad and Sircilla districts completed 98 per cent. Officials said that the survey has been completed in all these districts, except for those living in other areas and those whose houses were found locked.

Despite initial doubts and misconceptions, people responded positively to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's appeal to the people that the caste survey will be useful for social empowerment and the upliftment of BC, SC, ST and weaker sections in the future. It is significant that more than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors, data entry operators, etc., are participating in this great ‘Yagna’ at various stages.

Firstly, the government conducted enumeration of houses from November 6 to 8 as part of the survey. The survey found a total of 1,16,14,349 families in the state. The survey had begun on November 9 and enumerators started door to door survey to collect the details. The survey revealed that out of a total of 1,16,14,349 families, 64,41,183 are living in rural areas and 51,73,166 in urban areas.