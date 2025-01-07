Catalyst for regional growth: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the new Cherlapalli Railway Terminal has the potential to significantly boost regional development.

While addressing the gathering virtually on Monday, Modi emphasised that the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal will provide connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (RRR) and act as a catalyst for enhancing regional growth.

He said the Cherlapalli station features amenities such as modern platforms, lifts, escalators, and solar-powered facilities, marking a step forward in providing sustainable railway infrastructure.

Modi mentioned that the new railway terminal will reduce pressure on Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda railway stations, making travel more convenient for the passengers. Additionally, he noted that the projects like these would improve the ease of living and the ease of doing business.

He pointed out that the country is currently experiencing a massive infrastructure expansion, which includes expressways, waterways, and metro networks. The number of airports has increased from 74 in 2014 to 150, and the number of metro stations has expanded from 5 to 21 cities across the country.

The PM stressed that all these projects are part of a larger roadmap aimed at transforming the country into a developed nation. Congratulating the public on the eve of these inaugurations, he stated, "Together, we will accelerate growth further, and these new projects are milestones in our government's efforts to build a developed nation."

Earlier, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and V Somanna, along with Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, spoke about the Central government's initiatives to improve railway infrastructure for national development and its commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure in Telangana.