CBI Probe into Kaleshwaram Scam Aimed at Punishing the Guilty: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy asserted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to hand over the Kaleshwaram project corruption case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was taken with a clear objective – to ensure a fair probe, bring out the truth, and deliver swift punishment to the guilty. Speaking at a press conference at the District Congress Party office, alongside Animal Husbandry, Youth and Sports Minister Vakati Srihari, the MLA said the state government had nothing to hide and was committed to transparency. He reminded that the Ghosh Committee report had already been tabled in the Assembly and debated in the Cabinet. “After reading the report, it is crystal clear how irregularities were committed in the execution of the project. The CM wants the probe to move fast so that justice is not delayed,” he explained.

Reddy elaborated that the state police and agencies have limited jurisdiction, confined only to Telangana. However, the irregularities exposed in the Ghosh Committee report touched upon interstate river water issues, the shifting of the Tummidihatti project to Medigadda, and crucial documents from national-level institutions like the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the National Dam Safety Authority.

“Since many central agencies and financial institutions like the Power Finance Corporation and several nationalized banks funded the Kaleshwaram project, only the CBI – with its nationwide authority – can collect documents and conduct a thorough investigation,” the MLA explained.

He also expressed suspicion of corruption even in the funding pattern. “Normally, major irrigation projects get loans at 7–8% interest. But this project was sanctioned loans at a steep 10.5% interest. This itself raises doubts about financial manipulation,” he said.

Calling it a scam of massive proportions, Reddy emphasized that the decision to hand over the case to the CBI was unanimous after detailed discussions in the Cabinet. “The CM has chosen the CBI to ensure a fool-proof probe. With its technical expertise and nationwide reach, the agency can speed up investigations without hurdles. This decision reflects the government’s sincerity in punishing those responsible,” he stressed.

Rejecting criticism from the BJP, the MLA said the opposition had no grounds to object. “Instead of raising baseless objections, BJP leaders should support this move, as it is aimed at exposing corruption and holding the guilty accountable,” he remarked.